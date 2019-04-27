× Froholdt First Razorback Drafted As He Joins Defending Champs

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – The Arkansas offensive line has certainly had their fair share of struggles in recent years but Hjalte Froholdt has been considered the one consistent, bright spot and now he’s headed to the NFL.

Froholdt, who played both guard and center for the Razorbacks, was selected with the 118th overall pick by the New England Patriots. Froholdt was the 16th pick in the fourth round and is reunited with the head coach that recruited him as Bret Bielema is now an assistant coach with the defending Super Bowl champions.

The Denmark native becomes just the second player ever from his country drafted (Morten Anderson, kicker) and the first position player.

Froholdt was named a 2018 all-SEC second team player by the Associated Press and was honored with four postseason honors in his career with the Razorbacks.