Local Jeweler Taking Donations For Northwest Arkansas Women’s Nonprofit Organization

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Interviewing for a new job is already intimidating enough, but not having access to the proper business attire can make it so much worse.

Underwood’s Fine Jewelers, which has been a family-owned business for over 60 years, is hosting a free event for women in our area.

“Girls Night” aims to raise awareness and gather donations for Dress For Success Northwest Arkansas, a local nonprofit that helps empower women in their search for a new opportunity.

The nonprofit provides a network of support, professional attire and programs that help women thrive in work and in life.

An advocate from the nonprofit will be at the event to share her story. There will also be food, drinks and giveaways from local companies, including jewelry from Underwood’s.

Attendees will be able to try on their favorite pieces of jewelry and a percentage of sales will be donated to Dress For Success.

They will be taking donations for the nonprofit at the event and are in need of women’s business casual clothing, summer clothing, shoes and purses, but say they will gladly accept all donations.

The free event will be on Thursday, May 2 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Underwood’s Fine Jewelers on Dickson St. in Fayetteville and all women are welcome to join.