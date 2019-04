Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — A local group trying to raise money to create a facility to help veterans and children with special needs held a 5K and 10K race Saturday (April 27).

Manes and Miracles held its "Raise the Barn 5K and 10K" race today in efforts to raise money for its proposed equine assisted therapy facility.

40 acres of land has been donated for the proposed facility at Chaffee Crossing, but more donations are still needed.

