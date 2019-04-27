Over 500 Items To Be Auctioned Off At Former St. Scholastica Monastery

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — A few years ago the nuns at St. Scholastica Monastery in Fort Smith moved into a new building because the original church and school was built in the 1920s, and was too much for them to take care of.

Now, all of the items in the historic monastery will be up for auction.

Border Town Auctions has the public listing up on its website with more than 500 photos of items to be auctioned off. The items range from vintage silverware to kitchen appliances and decor.

The auction is set for May 16-19, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.