Seventh Annual Heroes Gala Happens In Rogers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) -- The Sheep Dog Impact Assistance Organization hosted the seventh annual Heroes Gala Saturday (April 27) in Rogers.

Over 500 people attended the event to help fundraise and show their support for military and first responders.

Michael Nimmo is a veteran who now serves as an ambassador for Sheep Dog. He said the event brings together people with a common goal, to support one another.

"It's allowing our veterans and first responders to come together to honor those veterans and first responders who have been injured in the line of duty and given the ultimate sacrifice," Nimmo said.

The gala is the main fundraising event for the Sheep Dogs. The organization helps empower, assist and engage military and first responders to get out into the community through disaster response missions and out door activities.

Aaron Mankin emceed the event and serves on the board. He said what's most important is that Sheep Dog allows members to continue to serve.

"We have a common mission," Mankin said. "We have a common bond in all of us to serve and help others."

Nimmo said this group has given him the chance to help others who have been through similar experiences as him.

"For me being a survivor of PTSD, going through suicidal tendencies, dealing with my own demons and issues coming back from Iraq you know this is special to me to be able to watch our veterans and first responders just really grow and be honored," Nimmo said.

The Heroes Gala acts as Sheep Dog's main fundraiser, but Mankin says it serves another purpose as well.

"You know this is our big push throughout the year to get the word out so that others know about what we are doing here and how they can be a part of it," Mankin said.

The event included a silent auction, live music, dinner and dancing.