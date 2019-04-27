Stray Shower Saturday Evening, Nice Sunday

Warm, southerly winds will be flipped around tonight as a cold front swings through. There is a slight chance for an isolated shower or storm along the front as it moves through.

Northwest Arkansas: Storm Chance — UNLIKELY

River Valley: Storm Chance — SLIM (7PM-11PM)

Futurecast 10PM Saturday

This cold front will be temporary as a warm front lifts back north Sunday afternoon as a new low pressure system develops near the Rocky Mountains. A stray shower or storm is possible Sunday. Otherwise expect a decent amount of sunshine with highs mainly in the 70s.

-Matt