Stray Shower Saturday Evening, Nice Sunday

Posted 3:55 pm, April 27, 2019, by

Warm, southerly winds will be flipped around tonight as a cold front swings through. There is a slight chance for an isolated shower or storm along the front as it moves through.

Northwest Arkansas:  Storm Chance — UNLIKELY

River Valley:  Storm Chance — SLIM (7PM-11PM)

Futurecast 10PM Saturday

This cold front will be temporary as a warm front lifts back north Sunday afternoon as a new low pressure system develops near the Rocky Mountains. A stray shower or storm is possible Sunday.  Otherwise expect a decent amount of sunshine with highs mainly in the 70s.

-Matt

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.