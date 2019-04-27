Students And Community Members Gather For ‘Running With The Hogs’ Race

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — The University of Arkansas Alumni Association hosted the annual "Running with the Hogs" race Saturday (April 27).

The event featured both 5K and 10K competitions. Organizers said it is all about promoting health and wellness on both the U of A campus and in Northwest Arkansas.

"I think it's a great way for the community to get to have a race on campus," said race runner Zan Johnson. "It's a lot of students involved and like a little bit of the community as well and is a good partnership with UREC Student Alumni. Running is something that is pretty doable for anyone of any skill level cause you can get started at any level want to start low and work your way up as you go."

The race took participants across the U of A campus.