10AM: Light rain showers will make their way through the area this morning. Not everyone will see rain and the rain will be light.

2PM: The morning rain should clear out of the area by early afternoon. Storms may redevelop in the River Valley later in the day.

If storms do develop later in the afternoon/evening, the severe risk will be low. Any thunderstorms may be strong to severe in the River Valley.

High temperatures will be in the 70s and low 80s, with more humidity.

-Sabrina