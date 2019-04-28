A Week Full Of Rain And Storms Ahead

Get ready for a rainy and stormy week. After and isolated shower or storm Monday, several rounds of rain and thunderstorms begin Tuesday and will linger until Thursday morning.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUESDAY: Rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms, some could be severe

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers and storms

THURSDAY: Morning showers

Weather Set-Up: A surface boundary wedged between cooler air to the north and warm, humid air to the south will park over Arkansas. Several low pressure systems will track along this path. In addition, the jet stream will flow parallel to the surface boundary, help several rounds of showers and storms to spark.

A slow translating jet stream will park a lot of rain showers over Arkansas and Oklahoma.

Some of the heaviest rain will fall on Tuesday.

Tuesday will most likely be the most favorable day for thunderstorms.

Projected Rainfall Totals Through Thursday:

-Matt