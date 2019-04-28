Cross Church Chooses Ronnie Floyd’s Son As Next Senior Pastor

SPRINGDALE, Ark.—Cross Church voted for their next senior pastor during their 11 morning services today (April 28).
Nick Floyd, son of previous senior pastor Ronnie Floyd and lead teaching pastor at the church, was elected and affirmed “in an overwhelming manner,” according to Cross Church’s tweet.
Nick will become the next senior pastor at the end of service on May 19.
Dr. Nick Floyd affirmed as next Senior Pastor of Cross Church pic.twitter.com/rLSVynQQTw
— Cross Church (@crosschurch) April 28, 2019