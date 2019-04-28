× Diamond Hogs Walk-Off In 10th Inning To Sweep Tennessee

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)–Following a career best outing to clinch a sweep of Mississippi State, Connor Noland followed through once again.

Noland threw seven innings and allowed just one unearned run as Arkansas (34-11, 15-6) swept Tennessee with a 4-3, 10 inning win. The Diamond Hogs have now won seven straight conference games including two consecutive sweeps.

Casey Opitz’s RBI single in the 10th ended the game, the sophomore’s second walk-off hit of season.

On the mound, Noland struck out a career high 10 batters. Over the past 16.2 innings, Noland has fanned 17 opponents and hasn’t let up an earned run.

The Vols struck for three runs and two hits in the eighth off relievers Marshall Denton & Matt Cronin and led 3-2 headed to the bottom of the ninth. But freshman Christian Franklin tied the game with a solo home run and forced extras.

For the Volunteers, Zach Liginfelter and Redmond Walsh struck out 14 Razorbacks over nine innings.

Jack Kenley hit a solo home run in the second inning, his ninth of the season. The Razorbacks scored again when Heston Kjerstad was hit by a pitch in the fifth inning.

Arkansas’s final midweek game of the year comes on Tuesday evening against Grambling State at Dickey-Stephens Park in Little Rock, with first pitch at 6:30 p.m.

You can find the complete 2019 Diamond Hog schedule by clicking here.