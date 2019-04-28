× Family Escapes House Fire In Cedarville

CEDARVILLE (KFSM) — Crews are on scene of a house fire in Cedarville.

The fire broke out at a home along Highway 162 in Cedarville.

Several fire stations were called to assist and put out the flames.

Investigators said they believe the fire started in the living room area.

A family was home at the time when the fire broke out after 4 a.m. Sunday (April. 28) morning and were able to escape the flames.

The family tells 5NEWS that they are still looking for several pets that went missing during the fire.

