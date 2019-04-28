Healthy Living: Reducing Your Risk of Cervical Cancer

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the human papillomavirus (HPV) is a very common virus; nearly 80 million people—about one in four—are currently infected in the United States. About 14 million people, including teens, become infected with HPV each year. But recent studies show the HPV vaccine is driving down cervical pre-cancer rates among young women in the United States. Aldon Corle, M.D., an OB/GYN with Baptist Health, provides more information about the vaccine and at what age the vaccine can be given.

