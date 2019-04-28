Isolated Storms Sunday Evening

A line of weak showers and storms developed in Oklahoma Sunday afternoon and will arrive into Arkansas after 5PM. A few rumbles of thunder could be possible and a cell or two may produce small hail.

Tap HERE for our interactive radar.

With less humidity in our region, some of these cells may weaken as they arrive.

These are weak storms. Most likely they will not turn severe but the greatest threats will be a few lightning strikes and small hail.

Our isolated shower and storm chance continues into Monday as well.

BEST CHANCES:

Monday Morning: Few Showers (30%)

Monday Afternoon: Isolated Storm (20%)

-Matt