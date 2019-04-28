Oklahoma Alcohol Regulators Use Drone In Moonshine Bust

EAGLETOWN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma alcohol regulators used modern technology in a recent investigation of an old-school illicit job: moonshining.

The Oklahoman reports agents with Oklahoma Alcoholic Beverage Laws Enforcement Commission and the McCurtain County sheriff’s deputies busted a moonshine operation in Eagleton. Authorities say a man turned himself in Monday on a felony charge of operating a whiskey still without a distiller’s license.

ABLE Special Agent-in-charge Joe Daniels says the investigation started with a tip that an Eagleton-area convenience store was selling moonshine. Daniels said agents flew a drone over some nearby wooded property, where they spotted the illegal operation.

Daniels says the Discovery Channel TV show “Moonshiners” has sparked a resurgence of the illegal enterprise. Prior to that show’s debut in 2011, Daniels says ABLE typically made one moonshine bust a year. In 2012, there were eight.

