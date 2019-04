Please enable Javascript to watch this video

10AM - We'll stay dry and mostly sunny through the morning. Winds will be 10-15 mph from the east.

2PM - Stray showers and isolated storms will be on our doorstep by early afternoon.

4PM - Stray showers and an isolated strong storm is possible through the afternoon. Not everyone will see rain, and some folks will even have sunshine.

Afternoon high temperatures will be seasonal for the end of April.

-Sabrina