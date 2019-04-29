× Arkansauce Kicks Off Gulley Park Concert Series May 30

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Arkansauce will take the stage May 30 to kick off the 23rd annual Gulley Park Concert Series.

Fayetteville Parks and Recreation and Collier & Associates announced the band lineup Monday for the annual series. The concerts take place on Thursday evenings from 7-9 p.m. in Gulley Park and are free to the public.

Local and regional bands will perform this year. The lineup is as follows:

May 30: Arkansauce

June 13: Devon Gilfillian

NWA Jazz and More

Ultra Suede

Mary Heather & The Sinners

Bryan TITUS Trio Band

Additional information is available at www.fayetteville-ar.gov/concerts.