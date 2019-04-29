Arkansauce Kicks Off Gulley Park Concert Series May 30

Posted 11:55 am, April 29, 2019, by , Updated at 11:56AM, April 29, 2019

Arkansauce

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Arkansauce will take the stage May 30 to kick off the 23rd annual Gulley Park Concert Series.

Fayetteville Parks and Recreation and Collier & Associates announced the band lineup Monday for the annual series. The concerts take place on Thursday evenings from 7-9 p.m. in Gulley Park and are free to the public.

Local and regional bands will perform this year. The lineup is as follows:

  • May 30: Arkansauce
  • June 13: Devon Gilfillian
  • NWA Jazz and More
  • Ultra Suede
  • Mary Heather & The Sinners
  • Bryan TITUS Trio Band

Additional information is available at www.fayetteville-ar.gov/concerts.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.