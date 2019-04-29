Arkansauce Kicks Off Gulley Park Concert Series May 30
FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Arkansauce will take the stage May 30 to kick off the 23rd annual Gulley Park Concert Series.
Fayetteville Parks and Recreation and Collier & Associates announced the band lineup Monday for the annual series. The concerts take place on Thursday evenings from 7-9 p.m. in Gulley Park and are free to the public.
Local and regional bands will perform this year. The lineup is as follows:
- May 30: Arkansauce
- June 13: Devon Gilfillian
- NWA Jazz and More
- Ultra Suede
- Mary Heather & The Sinners
- Bryan TITUS Trio Band
Additional information is available at www.fayetteville-ar.gov/concerts.