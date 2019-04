BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KFSM) —The Bella Vista Fire Department hazmat team was dispatched to clean up fuel spilled on the road from a dump truck that rolled over Monday (April 29) afternoon.

The wreck happened where W Euston and Dartmoor Rd intersect.

There were no injuries from the incident.

It’s unclear what caused the dump truck to roll over at this time.

The hazmat team is working to clean up fuel spilled on the road from the crash.