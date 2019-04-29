Bentonville Police Looking For Driver Who Collided With Teen Cyclist

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle they say collided with a teenager on a bicycle Monday (April 29) morning.

According to police, the woman driving the red Volkswagen stopped and spoke with the teen cyclist after the incident. The teen received minor injuries but did not need emergency medical assistance.

It happened between 7:30 a.m. and 7:45 a.m. Monday morning at the intersection of SE C and SE 7th Street in Bentonville.

The Bentonville Police Department is asking to speak with the driver so they can complete the accident investigation.

If you have any information regarding this accident, please call the Bentonville Police Department at 479-271-3170.