Bounce House Goes Airborne At Oklahoma Event

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (AP) — Officials say three children suffered minor injuries after an inflatable bounce house went airborne on a windy day in Oklahoma.

The bounce house was in place Saturday for a Muskogee Public Library event at the city’s airport. The library says a strong gust of wind picked up the bounce house while three children were inside.

Anthony Salcido, whose daughter was inside the bounce house at the time, says the inflatable “kept on flipping over.” Salcido tells Tulsa television station KOKI that his daughter fell from the bounce house and landed on some grass.

The library says emergency crews were already on scene for the event, and that the children were “shaken up” but no one was seriously hurt.