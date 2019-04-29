Famous Cars From TV, Movies To Be At Bentonville Walmart Today

K.I.T.T. (from "Knight Rider", clockwise from top left), the DeLorean time machine (from "Back to the Future"), the Jurassic Park SUV (from "Jurassic Park") and Ecto 1 (from "Ghostbusters") will make an appearance at the Bentonville Walmart on April 29, 2019. (Courtesy of Walmart)

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Who you gonna call?

Well, you may not see the Ghostbusters themselves today, but you can still get a peek at their iconic car.

Ecto 1, the converted hearse made famous in the “Ghostbusters” movies, will be at the Bentonville Walmart today (April 29) from 1-5 p.m.

It will be joined by three other iconic favorites from TV and movies: K.I.T.T., the black Camero from the 1980s TV series “Knight Rider”; the DeLorean time machine from the “Back to the Future” movie franchise; and the branded Ford Explorer from the “Jurassic Park” movie series.

All four vehicles will be available for viewing and even selfies at 405 S. Walton Boulevard. The vehicles are making a stop as part of Walmart’s Famous Movie Cars Tour. They can also be seen on television in Walmart’s ads promoting their grocery pickup service.

