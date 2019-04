FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Fayetteville Police responded to a fatal shooting late Sunday night (April 29).

The call came in at 10:28 p.m. at 234 S. Willow Avenue.

According to Sgt. Anthony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police, upon arrival police found a 36-year-old black male with a gunshot wound to the head. The man was treated at the scene, then transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect fled before officers arrived, Murphy said.

The investigation is continuing.