Man Caught On Camera Vandalizing Dippin’ Dots Kiosk At Northwest Arkansas Mall

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Police are investigating after someone broke into a kiosk inside the Northwest Arkansas Mall.

The Dippin` Dots kiosk was broken into early Monday (April 29) morning and the kiosk`s surveillance camera luckily caught the man acting very odd as he tried to open and take their safe.

The man you see in the surveillance video tried to take the safe from underneath their cabinet, but he couldn't open it so he just left it there.

“He had pulled several things out looking for the key for the safe and he never found the key. He then opened up the freezer and left the freezer doors open. He left the refrigerator door open,” Dippin' Dots Manager Rena Ball said.

Ball said you can even see the man hanging off one of the cameras at the kiosk and seeing there were cameras which didn't seem to bother him. She said he didn't actually take anything and this morning they were back open.

“We just ran business as usual," Ball said. "We just cleaned up our mess you know. It's just something that happens, and you just never know when it's going to happen or where it's going to happen. Things like that happen on a daily basis, it's just unfortunate it happened here."

It is not known at this time how the suspect got into the mall. If you recognize the man in the video you are asked to call Fayetteville Police.

It's unknown at this time if any other stores were broken into.

5NEWS reached out to mall management but have not received a response.