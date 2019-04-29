Meth, Several Stolen Items Recovered During Johnson County Drug Raid

KNOXVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Five people have been arrested after meth, drug paraphernalia and several stolen items were recovered following a search warrant being issued for a home in Knoxville, Arkansas.

During the search conducted by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Clarksville PD, Pope County Sheriff’s Office and Russellville PD 3.5g of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were seized.

Several items of stolen property were recovered, and five individuals were arrested.

Erika Clayborn, Jeremy Wood and Jonathan Corrales were taken into custody and transported to the Johnson County Detention Center following the search. Two other unnamed individuals were taken into custody and transported to the Pope County Detention Center.

“We are working hard to control the drug trade in Johnson County. Combatting the manufacturing, distribution and possession of illegal narcotics is the JCSO’s number one enforcement priority. Of all the arrests made in the month of April, 20% were on drug related charges and 57% of those were felony arrests. We remain vigilant and determined to pursue all those who are engaged in illegal drug activity,” Penney Prickett with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said.