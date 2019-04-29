Pioneer Woman To Open Ice Cream Shop In Northeast Oklahoma

PAWHUSKA, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma business owner and food blogger is opening an ice cream shop in Pawhuska.

Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond announced on her blog Monday that the ice cream shop “will have cones and sundaes and fun candy.”

She says the name of the ice cream shop will be announced later this week, adding that “it might make you cry.”

Drummond posted photos of what the inside of the shop looks like and says, “we basically painted the brick white, had the bench built in, added pendant lights, and brought in some tables.” She says this week they will be painting “fun murals on the wall.

Drummond’s restaurant, “The Mercantile,” is also located in Pawhuska.

