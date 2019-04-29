Police: Arizona Homicide Suspects Could Be In Northwest Arkansas

CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. (KFSM) —Two homicide suspects out of Prima County, Arizona could be in Northwest Arkansas authorities say.

The Prima County Sheriff’s Office says 29-year-old Marietta Hope Keeter and 41-year-old Shane Martin fleed Arizona after a 73-year-old deceased female was located inside a home with visible signs of trauma on Friday (April 26).

It’s believed the couple left Arizona and may be on their way to the Carroll County, Arkansas area where they were last known to be living.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact their local law enforcement agency.