Police: Arizona Homicide Suspects Could Be In Northwest Arkansas

Posted 6:29 pm, April 29, 2019, by

CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. (KFSM) —Two homicide suspects out of Prima County, Arizona could be in Northwest Arkansas authorities say.

The Prima County Sheriff’s Office says 29-year-old Marietta Hope Keeter and 41-year-old Shane Martin fleed Arizona after a 73-year-old deceased female was located inside a home with visible signs of trauma on Friday (April 26).

It’s believed the couple left Arizona and may be on their way to the Carroll County, Arkansas area where they were last known to be living.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact their local law enforcement agency.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.