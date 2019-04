BELLA VISTA — A portion of Cooper Road will be closed today (April 29) in Bella Vista.

Cooper Road from upper Dogwood Drive to Nantucket Drive will be closed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today for asphalt paving.

Drivers will be diverted around Nantucket Drive during the closure, but residents on Britton Circle will be allowed access in and out of their homes.