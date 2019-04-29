× Starbucks Bringing Back S’Mores Frapp Starting Tuesday

(CNN) — A popular summertime favorite is making a comeback.

Starbucks is returning the fan favorite S’mores Frappuccino starting this Tuesday (April 30).

The drink made its debut in 2015 and quickly became a summer staple. However, Starbucks didn’t bring the beverage back last summer (2018), and many coffee drinkers were unhappy.

In a news release, Starbucks joked that customers “felt personally victimized,” and the company was blamed for “ruining” summer.

So, Starbucks said they’re listening to fans and are bringing the drink back.

The S’mores Frapp will be available starting tomorrow and will be around while supplies last.