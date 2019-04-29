Three Arrested After 14.5 Ounces Of Black Tar Heroin Found At Van Buren Home

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KFSM) — Three people were arrested after several law enforcement agencies found a large amount of black tar heroin and methamphetamine at a home in Crawford County.

Mariah Denton, 50, William Eldridge, 60 and Jesus Limon, 23, were arrested after agents found 14.5 ounces of black tar heroin, 2 ounces of crystal methamphetamine, scales and packaging materials inside the Van Buren home.

Officials say the street value of the heroin is almost $51,000 (about $3,500 per ounce), and the street value of the meth is $2,000 ($1,000 per ounce).

Van Buren Police Department SWAT executed the search warrant and the Drug Task Force, Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and DEA personnel conducted the search.

The three suspects are currently at the Crawford County Jail with no bonds.