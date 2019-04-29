× Woodsman Co. Moving To Former ‘Toys R Us’ Location In Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — For more than 30 years the Woodsman clothing store has thrived inside the Central Mall in Fort Smith.

Business owner Bryan Dobbins says he’s been looking to expand his business for some time and when the space inside the former Toys R Us building became available, it was his chance.

“This company continued to grow over the years and we’re looking for more space, and we’re looking for just easy access for our customers,” Dobbins said.

The fishing gear and supply store, known as the “boathouse,” located near Phoenix and Rogers Avenue will also move inside the space.

The new shop will occupy about 20,0000 square feet, which is three times the size of its current location.

People in Fort Smith say they think the change is a positive one.

“I think it’s going to be great,” Fort Smith resident Evan Koleszar said. “I’m very excited for them to have this great opportunity because I know now that they’re in two locations and I know for them financial wise it’s going to be great to have it all consolidated,” Koleszar said.

Dobbins says the new location is more convenient and will create an easier shopping experience for customers.

“We’re excited about growing in Fort Smith,” Dobbins said. “We’re not looking to expand in other markets. We’re really happy in Fort Smith and we’re proud of being a local Fort Smith store and we just want to continue to grow here in our community.”

The Woodsman is planning to keep the boathouse location which will serve as the home base for its online store and the mall location is set to close at the beginning of August 2019.

The new store is expected to open on October 1, 2019.