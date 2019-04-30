Haas Hall In Fayetteville Ranks #7 For Top High Schools In U.S.

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A report released by U.S. News on Tuesday (April 30) depicts which schools across the nation ranked highest in 2019. Schools are listed on their performance on state-required tests, graduation and how well they prepare students for college.

Haas Hall Academy in Fayetteville is ranked first within Arkansas, and number seven nationally. Advanced Placement (AP) coursework and exams are available for students at Haas Hall Academy. The AP participation rate at Haas Hall is 100%, according to U.S. News.

Haas Hall Academy in Bentonville ranked #81 nationally, and second within Arkansas.

The top 10 high schools in Arkansas according to U.S New’s report are:

Haas Hall Academy – Fayetteville

Haas Hall Academy – Bentonville

Lisa Academy North High Charter School – Sherwood

Estem Public Charter High School – Little Rock

Arkansas Arts Academy High – Rogers

Academics Plus High Charter School – Maumelle

Bentonville High School – Bentonville

Greenbrier High School – Greenbrier

Rogers New Technology High School – Rogers

Concord High School – Concord

To see the full list of top schools in Arkansas and where they rank nationally click here.