Man Reported Missing In Arizona Is Found Dead In Arkansas

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say an Arizona man reported missing earlier this month has been found dead in Arkansas.

Peoria police announced Monday that they were notified by the Harrison Police Department that the body of 38-year-old Michael Harrison had been located.

The Harrison County Medical Examiner’s Office in Arkansas is handling the death investigation.

Harrison police say there doesn’t appear to be any foul play or any suspicious circumstances and no suspects are being sought.

Peoria police say Harrison was last seen on the morning of April 6 and likely was driving his car.

Harrison reportedly left his home without letting anyone know where he was going.

According to Harrison’s family, they located a journal where he had allegedly written about killing himself.