Martin, Ezell Lead Razorbacks To Rout In North Little Rock

NORTH LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) – Casey Martin and Trevor Ezell grew up playing baseball in the central part of the state so when Arkansas made their yearly trip to Dickey Stephens Park, they took full advantage.

Martin drove in four runs, including an inside-the-park home run, while Ezell scored six times from the lead off spot as the Razorbacks routed Grambling State 17-3 in the final non-conference game of the season for Arkansas.

Arkansas jumped out to a 3-1 lead and had two more runners on base before it even picked up a base hit. The Razorbacks’ first hit of the game was a three-run home run by Zack Plunkett that put the Hogs up 6-1.

Martin added a run scoring double in the second, the two run inside-the-park home run in the fourth and a RBI single in the sixth before he was lifted for a defensive replacement in the seventh inning. Ezell reached base in each of his six plate appearances as he had two singles, a double and drew three walks while driving in two runs. The six runs scored by Ezell ties an Arkansas record for a game with Jeremy Jackson (1997) and Todd Zacher (1981).

Arkansas returns to SEC play on Friday as they travel to Kentucky for a three game series in Lexington. The Wildcats are currently in last place in the SEC eastern division.