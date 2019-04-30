Segment Sponsored by: Breeden
Mrs. Hinton – 4th Grade Lavaca Elementary School
-
Mrs. Kilbreath – 4th Grade Lavaca Elementary School
-
Mrs. Rogers – 4th Grade Tate Elementary, Van Buren
-
Mrs. Ross – 4th Grade Marvin Primary School, Mulberry
-
Mr. Michael Martin – 4th Grade St. Vincent de Paul Catholic School, Rogers
-
Mrs. Priscilla Lumpkin – 4th & 5th Grade Old Wire Road Elementary – Rogers
-
-
Mrs. Joanna Baese – 4th Grade St. Vincent de Paul Catholic School, Rogers
-
Ms. Rodriguez – 4th Grade Tate Elementary, Van Buren
-
Mrs. Lawrence – 2nd Grade Mansfield Elementary, Mansfield
-
Mrs. Jennifer Wheeler – 4th Grade Old Wire Road Elementary, Rogers
-
Mrs. Holland – 4th Grade Mansfield Elementary, Mansfield
-
-
Mrs. Amber Tackett – 3rd Grade Elkins Elementary, Elkins
-
Mrs. Williamson – 2nd Grade Liberty School, Roland
-
Mrs. Chambers – 2nd Grade Liberty School, Roland