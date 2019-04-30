× Police Searching For Stolen Car Suspects After Chase Along U.S. 71

CHESTER (KFSM) — Arkansas State Police are searching for a stolen car suspect after a chase down U.S. 71 near Chester around the Lake Fort Smith area.

According to Cpl. Elizabeth Chapman, state police tried to pull over what was reported to be a stolen car, but the driver refused to stop and took off down old U.S. 71.

Mountainburg Police Chief Vincent Clamser confirmed the chase, which he said involved two suspects and began north of his city.

Somewhere between Chester and Mountainburg, the suspects bailed out of the vehicle. Police began tracking the suspects in the area around U.S. 71.

Clamser said schools in the area were sheltering in place as a precaution.

Chapman said there’s no reason to believe the suspects are armed and dangerous.