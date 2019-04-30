Rogers Students Partner With Chamber Of Commerce For Community Service Projects

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — Students at Rogers Heritage High School and the Rogers-Lowell Chamber of Commerce teamed up Tuesday (April 30) at the Rogers Experimental House to allow students to use skills from the classroom in a real-life service project.

Career and technical students patched holes in walls, painted trim, taped off rooms and even installed some shelving.

On Wednesday (May 1) students will paint walls and clean paneling.

The project is part of the chamber’s mission to connect education to local businesses.

From this project, students will gain community service hours to be applied towards the 75 hours encouraged for graduation. The students will also learn about the non-profit’s purpose, the wide array of downtown businesses and the importance of being involved in the community.