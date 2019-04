× Silver Dollar City Offering Free Admission To Kids During The Month Of May

BRANSON, Mo. (KFSM) — A Branson theme park is offering free admission to children during the month of May.

If park goers buy one adult Silver Dollar City ticket (ages 12 & up) they will receive one free ticket for kids ages 4-11. Children under 3 years old get in for free.

The offer is good May 2-31, with the exception of May 6 and 13. This offer is not available at the front gate or by the phone, it is online only.