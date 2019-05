Our skies will remain active late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. A swath of heavy rain and storms will eventually cross the AR-OK state line near or before midnight. More storms will redevelop through Wednesday as well.

MAIN RISKS:

-Heavy Rain & Thunder

-Flash Flooding

-Isolated QLCS tornado

Futurecast 1AM Wednesday

The strongest storms will be in eastern Oklahoma and in western Arkansas, close to the state line.

More thunderstorms will develop midday Wednesday.

-Matt