Bella Vista Firefighters Help Rescue Man From Missouri Floodwaters

Courtesy of Bella Vista Fire Department.

PINEVILLE, Mo. (KFSM) — Bella Vista firefighters helped McDonald County officials rescue a driver from floodwaters on Tuesday (April 30) night after the driver tried to cross a low-water bridge.

Four members of the department’s swift water rescue team — Scott Larson, Leon Lieutard, Jack Sanders and Brian Heffington — assisted the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office in rescuing the man, who was found clinging to a tree above the rushing waters of Missouri Creek.

Authorities said the man tried to cross a low-water bridge on Little Missouri Road when the water was high. Responders were delayed to the scene after they encountered a flooded road and had to backtrack and go a different route.

A spokeswoman for the city of Bella Vista reminded residents that the best option when coming to a bridge or road covered in water is to find an alternate route.

More rain and storms will likely return late tonight through Thursday (May 2) morning.

