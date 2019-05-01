× Fayetteville To Hold ‘Slow Roll’ Bike Event During First Thursday

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The city of Fayetteville will hold its fourth “Slow Roll” bicycle ride Thursday (May 2) to kick off May’s National Bike Month.

The event will take place during First Thursday on the Fayetteville Square starting at 5 p.m.

A Slow Roll is a group bike ride that doesn’t involve racing and instead concentrates on relaxing and enjoying the activity of bicycle riding.

“It’s not just cyclists at these rides, so you can leave your spandex at home,” said Dane Eifling, Bicycle and Pedestrian Programs Coordinator for the City of Fayetteville. “Everyone is welcome, regardless of age, experience, ability, or type of bike. We’re all just there to have fun.”

The Slow Roll will begin with a meet and greet and bike safety check at 5 p.m. At 6:15 p.m., Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan will read the official Bike Month proclamation for the city. The ride will begin immediately afterward and will cover about four miles.

VeoRide bike-share bicycles will be available to anyone with a VeoRide account. An account is available by setting it up on the VeoRide app. Bikes cost 50 cents per 15 minutes of ride time. More information on the bike share program is available here.

May 2 is the first of Fayetteville’s annual First Thursday events on the downtown Fayetteville Square. First Thursday happens from May through October and includes live music, art booths, street performances, children’s activities, food trucks, a craft beer garden and more. The event is presented by Experience Fayetteville.