Interstate 40 Overpass Closing For 3 Weeks For Deck Rehabilitation

Posted 5:34 am, May 1, 2019, by , Updated at 05:35AM, May 1, 2019

MULBERRY (KFSM) — An Interstate 40 overpass near Mulberry will close for the next three weeks so the deck of the bridge can be repaired.

The overpass is Crawford County Road 44, otherwise known as Old Graphic Street. Crews have closed the bridge, which passes over Interstate 40 just west of Mulberry, to repair the bridge deck.

Traffic may detour using U.S. 64, County Road 63 (Georgia Ridge Road), County Road 156 (Chastain Road) and Booth Road.

The closure will last three weeks, weather permitting.

Interstate 40 will remain open.

Drivers are asked to use caution in these areas. More information is available at iDriveArkansas.com or ArDOT.gov.

