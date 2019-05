With southwesterly winds still holding aloft, scattered showers and storms remain in the forecast. Thunderstorm development through Wednesday will be more sporadic.

WEDNESDAY TIMING

Morning: Isolated showers and rumbles of thunder, especially in the River Valley

Afternoon: Drier with a couple breaks in the clouds possible

Late Evening: More storms may develop

Futurecast 7AM Wednesday

Futurecast 2AM Thursday

Wednesday’s Highs Temperatures

-Matt