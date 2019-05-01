× Lightning Strike Damages Rental Home In Alma

ALMA (KFSM) — Lightning caused a house to catch fire north of Alma, damaging the attic and the stove ventilation system.

Brad Thomas, Crawford County Emergency Manager, said firefighters responded to a home last night that had been hit by lightning during the storms.

The home, at 1124 E. Newberry Lane, had a fire in the kitchen as a result of a lightning strike.

The occupants of the rental home said the strike happened about 1 a.m. Wednesday. The bolt blew up a 220-volt wire and caught the home’s attic and stove ventilation system on fire.

Firefighters managed to contain the fire to that area.