May 2019: What Can We Expect?

May is here and in the heart of severe weather season, what can we expect the next 31 days.

DAYLIGHT

We’ll gain 3/4 of an hour of daylight throughout the month of May. By the end of the month, our sunrises will be right around 6AM.

CLIMATE

May is our wettest month. On average we pick up around 6 inches of rainfall. Also our high temperatures should consistently hit the 80s more often by the 31st.

RAINFALL PROJECTIONS

The climate prediction center is highlighting above-average rainfall for eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas for May.

TEMPERATURE PROJECTIONS

Temperature-wise we there are no strong signals of having a below or above normal temperature May.

-Matt