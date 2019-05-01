More Storms Arrive Wednesday Night Into Thursday

Another round of thunderstorms will lift out of Texas and move into Arkansas late Wednesday and will last into Thursday morning.

The severe weather risk is somewhat lower due to the recent round of thunderstorms but if the atmosphere can recover enough by late-evening a few strong to severe cells will be possible.

Flash Flooding will become an even greater concern for Thursday. Much of Northwest Arkansas has already received 2-3″ of rain with places farther south like Fort Smith running just below 2″. Any additional rainfall will create flash flooding.

Yet another system is expected Thursday night into Friday; while this should be the final rain of the event, flash flooding and river flooding will be possible going into the weekend.

-Garrett