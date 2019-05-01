× Nickelodeon’s Green Slime Comes To Your Freezer As Frozen Treats

Fans of Nickelodeon are familiar with “green slime” used in many past popular shows. But did you ever imagine eating it?

It’s not what you think — it’s actually a sweet treat.

Nickelodeon Slime ice cream and Nickelodeon Slime frozen confection bars are now available at local Walmart stores.

The ice cream is actually vanilla low-fat ice cream with green frosting swirls. The bars are orange and lemon lime and come in packs of 12.

Both treats hit Walmart stores this week.