× NWS: Winds Up To 105mph Hit Johnson County Last Night

According to a National Weather Service storm survey of Johnson County, wind ranging from 74-105mph hit the Knoxville area late Tuesday night.

The storm survey revealed peak wind damage consistent with 105mph winds. Thunderstorm winds can often equal that of tornadoes; for example, EF 1 tornadoes have winds up to 110mph.

Damage was found to be 2.66 in length and 1.5miles wide and occurred around 1:09am Wednesday.

Additional storm surveys are ongoing.

-Garrett