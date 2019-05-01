NWS: Winds Up To 105mph Hit Johnson County Last Night

Posted 5:41 pm, May 1, 2019, by

According to a National Weather Service storm survey of Johnson County, wind ranging from 74-105mph hit the Knoxville area late Tuesday night.

The storm survey revealed peak wind damage consistent with 105mph winds. Thunderstorm winds can often equal that of tornadoes; for example, EF 1 tornadoes have winds up to 110mph.

Damage was found to be 2.66 in length and 1.5miles wide and occurred around 1:09am Wednesday.

Additional storm surveys are ongoing.

-Garrett

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.