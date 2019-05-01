Oklahoma Governor Declares State Of Emergency In 52 Counties Due To Severe Storms And Flooding

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Governor Kevin Stitt has declared a state of emergency for 52 counties due to severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds and flooding that began Tuesday.

The counties included in the governor’s declaration are: Adair, Atoka, Bryan, Canadian, Carter, Cherokee, Choctaw, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Garvin, Grady, Haskell, Hughes, Jefferson, Johnston, Latimer, Le Flore, Lincoln, Logan, Love, Marshall, Mayes, McClain, McCurtain, McIntosh, Murray, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Oklahoma, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Payne, Pittsburg, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Pushmataha, Rogers, Seminole, Sequoyah, Stephens, Tillman, Tulsa, Wagoner, and Washington.

Damage has been reported to homes, businesses, outbuildings, trees and power poles. Nearly six inches of rain has been measured in some areas of northeast and southeast Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management is asking residents impacted by the April 30 storms to report damages to their property at damage.ok.gov.

Reporting damage helps local and state emergency managers better coordinate response and recovery efforts. Residents can report damage to homes, businesses or agriculture through the online survey.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management, two people died during the severe storms on Tuesday (April 30). According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, 22 injuries have been reported by area hospitals as a result of storms in southeast Oklahoma.

Residents who need assistance with chainsaw or debris removal may contact Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief at (405) 516-4822 or www.okdisasterhelp.org/request-assistance.