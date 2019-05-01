Several AMP Concerts Discounted As Part Of National Concert Week

ROGERS (KFSM) — Several concerts in the Walmart AMP will get a discount on tickets this week as part of Live Nation’s National Concert Week.

Starting today (May 1) at 11 a.m. and ending May 7 ant 11:59 p.m., fans can purchase all-in lawn tickets for select concerts at the Walmart AMP for just $20 a ticket.

Tickets are on sale online or by phone, or at the Walmart AMP box office in Rogers from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday or noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. They’ll also be available at the Walton Arts Center box office in Fayetteville from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays, and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets can also be purchased online at waltonartscenter.org/AMP/live-nation-summer-sale/ or by calling (479) 443-5600.

The concerts included in the offer are:

  • The Avett Brothers – May 18
  • Steve Miller Band and Marty Stuart – June 16
  • Trevor Noah – June 21
  • Train / Goo Goo Dolls – June 26
  • Brad Paisley – June 27
  • Chris Young – July 19
  • The Royal Affair Tour – July 21
  • Third Eye Blind & Jimmy Eat World – July 25
  • Why Don’t We – July 26
  • Sublime with Rome – July 31
  • ­+LIVE+ & Bush – August 14
  • Nelly, TLC & Flo-Rida – August 20
  • The Smashing Pumpkins and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – August 23
  • Sheryl Crow and Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit – August 30
  • Rascal Flatts – August 31
  • Breaking Benjamin – September 6
  • Maze featuring Frankie Beverly – September 8

A complete list of artists and venues participating in Live Nation’s National Concert Week is available here.

