× Several Roads Closed Because Of Flooding; Thousands Without Power

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — Benton County closed several roads due to flooding on Wednesday (May 1), and thousands woke up without power.

Portions of southwest Sebastian County in Arkansas and most of LeFlore County in Oklahoma were under a flash flood warning until 8:15 a.m. as heavy rain and thunderstorms moved into an already saturated area. It was later extended until 4:30 p.m.

An average of 1-2 inches have already fallen across Northwest Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma, said 5NEWS Meteorologist Joe Pennington. That has led to several road closures, particularly in Benton County in Arkansas.

The following roads in Benton County were closed Wednesday morning:

Goosebury Road

Parric Road

Old Spring Town Road

Spanker Creek Road

Hazelton Road

Georgia Flats Road

Sugar Creek Road from U.S. 62 to Harris Road

Rader Road

Andy Jack Road

Bill Billings Road

Dawson Road

Lucas Road

Hummingbird Road

Tanyard Hollow Road

Ingram Place

Bella Vista also reported road closures.

Camden Road and Bollington

Camden Road and Quantock Hills Drive

Forest Hills Boulevard and Cambria Drive

Riordon Road (northbound side)

Castleford Drive

Lower Dogwood Drive

Esher and Grosvenor

Evanton at Loch Lomond entrance

Monroe Public School in Oklahoma warned parents on Facebook that its buses would run late or possibly not pick up in flooded areas.

“We will have school, but today will be very laid back,” the post said.

Schools in Lamar, Arkansas, were delayed until 10 a.m. to allow buses there to get around storm damage and flooded roads.

It wasn’t just flooding that caused headaches Wednesday morning. Howe Schools in Oklahoma were closed because of power outages.

In Arkansas, thousands woke up without power Wednesday. Arkansas Valley Electric showed more than 2,600 people without power in the viewing area. In Johnson County, more than 1,500 homes are without power. Electricity was originally out for more than 5,000. Several trees were also reported down in Johnson County, including a large pine tree near Ceco Concrete in Knoxville, as reported by a 5NEWS viewer.

Lightning caused a house to catch fire north of Alma, according to Brad Thomas, Crawford County Emergency Manager. The home at 1124 E. Newberry Lane reported a kitchen fire as a result of a lightning strike last night, Thomas said. He didn’t know the extent of the damage to the home.

Kendall Beam, Sebastian County Emergency Manager, said he hadn’t heard of anything significant, and he didn’t know of any road closures in the area due to flooding other than “the usual suspects.”

“Big Creek near Lavaca usually floods, but I haven’t even heard from them today,” he said.

Pennington said skies should clear up somewhat this afternoon before another system moves in after dark. That system could also bring heavy rain and thunderstorms, though those are not expected to be severe. The rain, however, could add to the flooding woes in the region.

“The area is looking at 2-4 inches of total rainfall by the time this all clears out,” Pennington said.

It’s expected to dry out over the weekend before another system possibly moves in next week, he said.